Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $282.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

