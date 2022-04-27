PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

