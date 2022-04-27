ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 36,936.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,991 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Airbnb worth $95,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of -201.37 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

