ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $108,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $560.43 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

