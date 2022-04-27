Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.32 and its 200-day moving average is $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

