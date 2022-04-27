ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $136,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $674.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $671.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.40 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

