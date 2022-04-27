Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 12,775 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.