Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SLR Investment worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $194,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $254,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $708.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLRC. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

