PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

