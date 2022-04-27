SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

