Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,541 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Invitation Homes worth $231,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

