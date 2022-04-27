Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,976,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of Omnicom Group worth $218,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.