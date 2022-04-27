PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

