Northern Trust Corp Has $220.08 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of CarMax worth $220,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 195,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

