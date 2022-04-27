ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

