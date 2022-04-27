ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 97,935 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,291 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 97,935 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,227 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 793,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,863 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $578.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

