ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.09 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

