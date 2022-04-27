ProShare Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461,527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

QUOT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $523.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

