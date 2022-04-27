ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,550 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

