Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Cigna by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $252.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

