ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PGR opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
