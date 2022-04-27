ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.65 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127,703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

