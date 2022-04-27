Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.68 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.