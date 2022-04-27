ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.