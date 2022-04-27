ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

