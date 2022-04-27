ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

