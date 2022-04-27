ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,191 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $310.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.64.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

