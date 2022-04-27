ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,734 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 210,599 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 623,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after buying an additional 164,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

