ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of MSA Safety worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSA shares. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.81 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

