AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of AptarGroup worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

