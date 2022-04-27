Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Mercury General worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MCY opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

