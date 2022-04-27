ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Commerce Bancshares worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,063 shares of company stock worth $2,939,746. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

