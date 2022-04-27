ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 63,723 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

