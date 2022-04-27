DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 218.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $129,812,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,697 shares of company stock valued at $44,568,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

