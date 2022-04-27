ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,788 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 737.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 233,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of PTON opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

