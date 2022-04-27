ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 64,352 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

