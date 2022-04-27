ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average of $260.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

