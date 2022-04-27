Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

