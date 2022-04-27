Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.82 on Friday. UDR has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 320.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UDR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.