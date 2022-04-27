Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 140,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 387,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 168,330 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of BHP opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.