Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average of $176.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

