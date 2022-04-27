Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.94 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $62,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

