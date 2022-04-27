Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $197,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,661,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $416.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.55 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

