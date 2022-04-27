Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Silicon Laboratories worth $62,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.89.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

