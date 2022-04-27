Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.