ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,452 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Aflac worth $161,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.