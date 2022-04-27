Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

