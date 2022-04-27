Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

