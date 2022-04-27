Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.