Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

